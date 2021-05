We’re finally heading into our first post-vaccine summer season, so you know what that means: it’s time to dust off your swimsuit, shove it onto your 15-months’ worth of Netflix-marathoning, binge-snacking, remote working body, and stare at yourself dejectedly in the bathroom mirror for thirty minutes while wondering how you squandered such an easy opportunity to finally get in shape. Once you’re done shaming yourself, however, why not head over to London’s new, state-of-the-art, transparent swimming pool suspended more than 110-feet in the air between two high-rise buildings?