What better way to celebrate the father in your life than with a totally delicious Father's Day dinner? With a menu that's easy to put together, of course! Most dads prefer a casual, low stress gathering, and that's good news for the cook. A meal that's simple to prepare means you have more time to spend with Dad on his special day; to help ensure this happens, we've put together a menu of simple yet impressive dishes—including a signature drink—that fosters the shared experience of dining together and satisfies even the hungriest amongst us.