One Major Side Effect Eating Sugar Has on Your Heart, According To Experts

Recent & Recommended Books on Sugar and its Effects on the Body. Empty Pleasures: The Story of Artificial Sweeteners from Saccharin to Splenda. Sugar substitutes have been a part of American life since saccharin was introduced at the 1893 World’s Fair. In Empty Pleasures, the first history of artificial sweeteners in the United States, Carolyn de la Pena blends popular culture with business and women’s history, examining the invention, production, marketing, regulation, and consumption of sugar substitutes such as saccharin, Sucaryl, NutraSweet, and Splenda. De la Pena describes how saccharin, an accidental laboratory by-product, was transformed from a perceived adulterant into a healthy ingredient. NutraSweet, Splenda, and their predecessors have enjoyed enormous success by promising that Americans, especially women, can “have their sweets and their health, too.” Empty Pleasures, however, argues that these “sweet cheats” have fostered troubling and unsustainable eating habits and that the promises of artificial sweeteners are ultimately too good to be true.