newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

One Major Side Effect Eating Sugar Has on Your Heart, According To Experts

By Krissy Gasbarre
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sugar is one of those ingredients that you know you should practice more discipline with… except it adds such a treat to your day. If you've been pondering kicking your sugar habit to trim down and level out your blood sugar levels, the move could help you more than you think. A Cleveland Clinic preventive cardiology dietitian explains four significant ways that wiping out sugar can be a huge boost to your heart health.

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Ldl Cholesterol#Blood Sugar Levels#Diabetes Diet#Eating Foods#U S News World Report#Cssd#The Cleveland Clinic#Instagram#Sugar Consumption#Excess Sugar#Heart Disease Risk#Side Effect#Chronic Inflammation#Starchy Foods#Body Inflammation#Blood Vessels#Sweets#Dietitian#Triglycerides
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
HealthPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Not Eating Enough Calcium, New Study Says

When you think of staving off heart disease, some preventive measures that likely come to mind right away include limiting your consumption of red meat, avoiding cigarettes, and regularly exercising. But, what about calcium intake? New research suggests the mineral may play a key role in preventing heart complications later down the road, specifically in women.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Too Much Salt

Whether you're sprinkling some on your salad or adding a few pinches to your homemade pasta sauce, adding salt to food is a regular part of many people's culinary routines. However, while the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, most people in the U.S. are getting significantly more than that on a daily basis.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Going Vegan, Expert Says

The vegan diet is an excellent lifestyle to follow if you have the time and resources to put into it. Because it's a more restrictive diet, you do run the risk of missing out on several key vitamins and minerals. You could also gain weight if you fall into the trap of eating processed, carb-heavy vegan products over non-vegan protein sources like fish and lean meat.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Almond Butter, Says Science

Whether you're blending it into a smoothie or spreading it on your toast in the morning, almond butter is a delicious way to add healthy fat, protein, and fiber to your daily routine. In fact, despite its relatively high calorie content, eating almond butter may even help you lose weight—according to a 2015 study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, eating almonds as a mid-morning snack was associated with greater satiety and lower subsequent food intake.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Side Effects of Giving up Protein Bars, According to Science

Whether you're using them as meal replacements or as a post-workout snack, protein bars are an integral part of many people's daily routines. However, for many people, those protein bars may be having some surprising effects on their wellbeing they don't even realize. If you've been thinking of cutting these...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

9 Side Effects of Giving Up Cereal, According to Dietitians

Americans love cereal. According to Statista, 283.39 million Americans consumed breakfast cereals in 2020. So it's no wonder there is an entire aisle dedicated to it in the supermarket. And for good reason. "In general, I think cereal can be a very affordable source of nutrition," says Amber Pankonin MS,...
Healthclevelandclinic.org

Is Sugar Bad for Your Heart?

A high-sugar diet can increase the risk of heart disease, both directly and indirectly. Learn how sugar affects your heart and how to tame your sweet tooth.
Books & Literaturewashingtoninformer.com

Recent & Recommended Books on Sugar and Its Effects on the Body

Recent & Recommended Books on Sugar and its Effects on the Body. Empty Pleasures: The Story of Artificial Sweeteners from Saccharin to Splenda. Sugar substitutes have been a part of American life since saccharin was introduced at the 1893 World’s Fair. In Empty Pleasures, the first history of artificial sweeteners in the United States, Carolyn de la Pena blends popular culture with business and women’s history, examining the invention, production, marketing, regulation, and consumption of sugar substitutes such as saccharin, Sucaryl, NutraSweet, and Splenda. De la Pena describes how saccharin, an accidental laboratory by-product, was transformed from a perceived adulterant into a healthy ingredient. NutraSweet, Splenda, and their predecessors have enjoyed enormous success by promising that Americans, especially women, can “have their sweets and their health, too.” Empty Pleasures, however, argues that these “sweet cheats” have fostered troubling and unsustainable eating habits and that the promises of artificial sweeteners are ultimately too good to be true.
Nutritionwomensrunning.com

Another Reason to Eat Your Fruit and Veggies: They Lower Stress

When you want to lower your stress and anxiety, there’s all kinds of things you can try: yoga, meditation, therapy, a long run in a beautiful place. But have you tried changing your diet? A new study has shown that fruits and vegetables are some of the best foods that reduce stress and anxiety.
Nutritionhomify.com

If You Eat 2 Bananas Per Day For A Month, This Is What Happens To Your Body

Bananas are considered to be a complete food, but we often underrate them. Yet, this exotic fruit has the potential to be the next great health revolution, as it is simply loaded with nutrients. This yellow-skin miracle is high in natural sugars, fructose, and sucrose, various nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs Your Thyroid is Out of Whack, According to a Doctor

As Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health, I've put together this list of symptoms that could indicate a thyroid problem. That small, butterfly-shaped gland situated at the base of the front of your neck can cause all kinds of issues—and the symptoms may be nonspecific, so it's important to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing any of the ones you're about to read about, so that you can be evaluated for all underlying causes. A few blood tests can help determine if you have a thyroid condition or not. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
DietsPosted by
EatThis

The American Diet May Have This Major Side Effect, New Study Says

We all know that eating a diet that's rich in ultra-processed foods can be highly damaging to your health in the long term, especially when it comes to your heart health and weight management. However, new research indicates that the American diet (aka one that's filled with added sugars, hydrogenated oils, and saturated fat for example) may also pose a threat to your gut, too.
HealthPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Report: Eating Plant-Based May Improve Your Mood at Work, Experts Agree

Want to whistle while you work? Go plant-based. But really, though. A recent survey from City Pantry, a UK-based corporate catering delivery company for teams at the office or at home, found that those who eat a healthy plant-based diet with foods like leafy greens, dark chocolate, and tofu are more likely to be productive and in a positive mood than those who aren’t vegan.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Totally Crazy Side Effects of Exercising You Didn't Know, Says Science

You know that regular exercise, whether you're walking, running, lifting weights, rowing, climbing, or performing high-intensity intervals, will help you burn calories, torch fat, feel better, and largely bring about stronger and more defined muscles that will have you looking better in a swimsuit. (You may also know that if you exercise too much, it could lead to some negative side effects for your body, as well, which could include a hobbled metabolism.)
Nutritionmashed.com

Why You Should Eat More Watermelon During Allergy Season

Although spring has peaked and now descends into the ever-warming swamp of humidity that is summer, it is not too late to consider introducing food to boost your immune system into your diet. Among such helpers, Delish lists watermelon. The reason you are encouraged to consume watermelon is that it...
Market Analysisescalontimes.com

Measuring Caffeine’s Effect On Your Body

Indulging in a morning cup of coffee is a beloved ritual for millions of people across the globe. The rich, bold flavor of coffee has created devotees in all corners of the world, all the while laying the foundation for a lucrative market. In its recent ‘Global Coffee Market -...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

One Surprising Health Effect of Not Eating Meat, New Study Says

Perhaps Meatless Monday meals should occur a few more days a week. According to research that was presented at the annual European Congress on Obesity (ECO), vegetarians are likely to have healthier biomarkers—measurements that offer a clinical assessment—compared to meat lovers. Study authors from the University of Glasgow examined the...