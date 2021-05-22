Miami Dolphins: 5 players who have the most to prove in 2021

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2021 season with a lot of questions but a lot of optimism as well. Still, some players have a lot to prove. Miami didn’t do a whole lot in free agency and they stuck to their plan during the draft. That has led to an optimistic view of the upcoming season because on paper, the Dolphins are better than they were last year, more experienced than they were last year, and have a more favorable schedule than they had last year.