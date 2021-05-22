Jewish man reports assault with slur in Germany’s capital

Police are searching for two teenagers who violently attacked a rabbi outside his synagogue in Essex on Sunday.Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was driving away from his place of worship in Chigwell around 1.15pm when two young men stepped out in front of his car and began shouting anti-Jewish abuse at him.When the religious leader got out of his car to confront them, the pair first damaged the vehicle before hitting and injuring Rabbi Goodwin with an unknown object. The rabbi later had to be taken to hospital for treatment. Essex Police said the suspects, who are believed to be aged between...