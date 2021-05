Well, that was exciting. And not in a good way, either. A dominant pitching performance by Tyler Anderson combined with some prolific offense from unlikely guys brought the Pirates an early lead, and they went into the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead. However, Kyle Crick and Richard Rodriguez provided Bucs fans with uncharacteristic fear as between them, they allowed the Cubs to get within one. Only a groundout by Javier Baez stopped the bleeding and secured a 6-5 Bucs win at Wrigley Field this afternoon.