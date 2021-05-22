newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Survey says … more people ready to hug than shake hands, remove mask, go to concerts

By Follow Kristi Kristi Gustafson Barlette
Albany Times Union (blog)
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould they ditch the masks? Hug people who don’t live in their home? Dine in at a restaurant or eat at a buffet? What about going to a concert or taking a commercial flight?. Surprisingly, more people were willing to hug (68 percent) versus shake hands (53 percent). Also, while...

