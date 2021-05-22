Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Oklahoma Neosho River near Commerce affecting Ottawa County. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Commerce. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, moderate agricultural flooding occurs with Riverview Park experiencing minor to moderate flooding. Low lying places around Miami may be cut off from easy access.alerts.weather.gov