Mariners Minor League Report — May 22

This past week, the minor leagues took the field for the first time since September 2019. It was a successful week within the Yankees organization, as three of the four affiliated teams finished the week with at least a share of first place in their respective divisions. In addition to team success, many of the Yankees top prospects put together outstanding season debuts. Since all four teams were off yesterday, let’s use the breather to take a look across the Yankees system at some of the top performers from week one of the minor league season.