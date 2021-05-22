Mariners Minor League Report — May 22
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. Trailing 1–0 heading into the bottom of the 1st inning, Tacoma scored 6 runs over the next 3 innings to cap a 6–1 victory over Round Rock on Friday night. C Cal Raleigh (2x3, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI), 3B Jantzen Witte (2x4, R, 2B, 2 RBI) and 2B Joseph Rosa (2x4, R, HR, 3 RBI) each recorded 2 hits, while CF Taylor Trammell (1x4, 2B), DH Sam Travis (1x2, R, 2 BB) and RF Dillon Thomas (1x3, R, 2B, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 9 hits. Raleigh hit his 2nd home run of the season with a solo blast with 2 outs in the 1st inning. Starter Darren McCaughan (6.0,2,1,1,2,6) earned his 1st AAA win of the season, allowing only 1 run on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 6 over 6.0 innings. RH Reid Morgan (2.0,0,0,0,0,4) and RH Travis Kuhn (1.0,0,0,0,0,2), each made their AAA debuts, combining to strikeout 6 over 3.0 perfect innings.marinersblog.mlblogs.com