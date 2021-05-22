newsbreak-logo
Jewish man reports assault with slur in Germany's capital

WRAL
 2 days ago

FRANKFURT, Germany — Police in Germany say they are investigating a Jewish man's report of being punched in the face and abused with antisemitic language while walking home in Berlin early Saturday. A Berlin police news release said the 41-year-old man wearing a traditional skullcap, or kippa, passed three other...

Middle EastBBC

Israel: Jewish and Arab mobs spread violence

A man is pulled from his car by an angry mob and severely beaten near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. As he lies motionless on the ground he is hit repeatedly in the head. The crowd eventually leaves him lying in the middle of the road. In Acre, a...
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Man accused of encouraging terrorism said Nazis should have ‘finished the job’ in Holocaust, court hears

An alleged neo-Nazi said the only issue with the Holocaust was that “we did not finish the job” and that the “entire Jewish race” should have been killed, a court has heard.Andrew Dymock, 23, is accused of 15 offences including encouraging terrorism using websites, propaganda posters, social media posts and articles he is accused of creating.Prosecutors allege that he set up and operated the website and social media accounts for a neo-Nazi group called System Resistance Network (SRN) in 2017 and 2018.One article uploaded to its website in October 2017 was called “The Truth about the Holocaust”, the Old Bailey...
ReligionJewish Ledger

German Jewish leaders alarmed by rise in politically motivated antisemitic crimes

(JTA) – The number of politically motivated crimes rose sharply in Germany last year, including a 15% rise in antisemitic offenses. The total documented by the country’s federal police force is the highest since contemporary record-keeping began in 2001. German officials said new efforts are underway to help police officers identify antisemitic crime. The annual report by the Federal Criminal Police Office released last week showed an 8.54% increase in political crimes over 2019, to 44,692 crimes, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. Within that total, the number of antisemitic crimes reported to police across the country rose to 2,351 from 2,032. The vast majority – 85 % – fell into the categories of incitement to hate, insults and propaganda, including Holocaust denial and glorification of Nazi ideology. Fifty-five were violent crimes.
Protestsaudacy.com

Arab woman gets kidney from Jewish man killed in Israel riot

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jewish man killed during an eruption of Mideast violence has given new life to an Arab woman in bitter times. Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died May 17 after being pelted with rocks amid clashes between Arabs and Jews in Israel’s mixed city of Lod. The ethnic violence...
ProtestsYNET News

Jewish man hurt in Lod riots succumbs to wounds

A Jewish man who was seriously hurt in last week's riots in the central city of Lod has succumbed to his wounds, Shamir Medical Center announced on Monday. The man, identified as 56-year-old Yigal Yehoshua, was struck in the head with a brick thrown by Arab rioters and has become the first Jewish casualty in the ongoing nationwide civil unrest that broke out after weeks of tensions in Jerusalem. Police have yet to make any arrests.
New York City, NYIdaho8.com

The Jewish man who was the victim of a gang assault in New York says the level of hatred was troubling

A 29-year-old Jewish man, who was attacked in a New York City gang assault said Friday that he could not understand why there was so much hate directed at him. Joseph Borgen told CNN’s Don Lemon he doesn’t want revenge on the crowd that punched, kicked and pepper-sprayed him while shouting anti-Semitic slurs on Thursday night, but he wondered about the level of hatred.
MinoritiesPosted by
AFP

New York police probe hate crime after Jewish man attacked

New York police were conducting a hate crimes investigation Friday after several people shouting anti-Semitic slurs attacked a Jewish man while pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Times Square.  The attack came as protesters gathered in Times Square shortly after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian movement which controls the Gaza Strip, after 11 days of conflict.
Sex CrimesTelegraph

Men arrested over pro-Palestine convoy linked to previous anti-Semitic incident

A pro-Palestine convoy car, from which activists chanted: "F--- the Jews, rape their daughters" was linked to another “anti-Semitic attack” hours before, it has emerged, as plans for another protest circulated online. On Sunday, activists protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza drove in convoy through Jewish neighbourhoods in north-west London....
Worldwcn247.com

Syrian convicted of killing man, injuring another in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for stabbing two men in the German city of Dresden, killing one and seriously injuring his partner in an attack last year that prosecutors said was motivated by Islamic extremist ideology. The state court in Dresden convicted the 21-year-old on Friday of murder, attempted murder and bodily harm. Judges ruled that he bears particularly severe guilt, which effectively means he won’t be released after 15 years as is common in Germany. The attack took place on Oct. 4 when the two men were visiting Dresden.
SocietyMetro International

PM Johnson vows support for UK Jewish community after rise in anti-Semitic incidents

LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would support Britain’s Jewish community in any way it could after a spike in anti-Semitic incidents, including an attack on a rabbi, following the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza. The Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain’s estimated 280,000...
ProtestsThe Jewish Press

Europe: Anti-Israel Protests Descend into Antisemitism

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in cities across Europe have descended into unrestrained orgies of anti-Semitism after protesters opposed to Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip openly called for the destruction of Israel and death to Jews. The protesters, numbering in the tens-to-the-hundreds of thousands, include a hodgepodge of anarchists, hard-left anti-Israel...
ProtestsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Germany's Merkel condemns anti-Israel protests

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Latest on the stepped-up fighting between Israel and militant Hamas rulers (all times local):. BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Germany won’t tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations amid tensions in the Middle East. Anti-Israel protests in several cities this week have drawn concern and condemnation, particularly...