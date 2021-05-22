newsbreak-logo
Islamorada, FL

Packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys

By Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys.

The most recent packages washed up on Wednesday and Thursday on the Islamorada shoreline. Each package weighed about 2.4 pounds (1.1 kilograms), Adam Hoffner, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman, told the Miami Herald.

On Monday night, anglers in Lower Matecumbe Key found a 2.4-pound (1.1 kilogram) package of cocaine. At the start of the month, a boater off Marathon discovered a large sack filled with five bundles of marijuana weighing 62 pounds.

In late April, boaters found a large sack offshore of Key Largo that contained 25 packages of cocaine weighing a total of about 73 pounds.

