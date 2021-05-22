newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Southeast Asia in the spotlight ahead of international talks on biodiversity

By Zachary Frye
aseantoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts are calling on leaders in the region to protect nature amid continued deforestation and habitat degradation. Negotiations over the future of the international Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) have restarted after a yearlong break due to COVID-19. The CBD is a 1992 treaty approved by 196 countries that provides a framework to promote sustainable development for the benefit of both natural habitats and human societies.

www.aseantoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Environment#Fish Migration#Global Development#International Development#Regional Development#Malaysian#United Nations University#Cbd#Global Biodiversity Day#Biodiversity Loss#Asean Countries#Asean Governments#Regional Governments#Sustainable Development#Natural Habitats#Myanmar#Nature Conservation#Deforestation#World Leaders#Kunming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Related
Public Healthksut.org

The Pandemic Surges In Southeast Asia

Infections are surging in some countries in this part of the world, including Thailand and Vietnam. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. What Is 'Black Fungus'? And Why Is It Spreading Among India's COVID Patients?. By Kamala Thiagarajan • 8 hours ago. It's called the "black fungus," and...
Visual ArtFinancial Times

Art prize winners use technology to tackle Southeast Asia’s big issues

When the pandemic first struck, Singapore gained international plaudits for its deft control of the spread of infection. The country experienced a brief two-month lockdown; enough time for the symptoms of isolated living — boredom, alienation, frustration — to set in. Two local film-makers, Mark Chua and Lam Li Shuen...
Public Healthcgdev.org

A Matter of Trust and Coordination: A COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate for Southeast Asia?

As governments worldwide increase their COVID-19 vaccination coverage, COVID-19 vaccination certificates (CVCs) are making headlines as a possible answer to the question of how to reopen economies safely. While countries like Israel and Estonia are well advanced in introducing CVCs, developing countries, as with their vaccination rates, are further behind. In especially interconnected developing regions like Southeast Asia, CVCs present unprecedented collaboration challenges, including that of coordination and trust.
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

U.S.-ROK Pledge to Increase Cooperation on ASEAN and Southeast Asia

The United States and the Republic of Korea committed to expanding cooperation in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific in support of ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific during the first U.S.-ROK Dialogue on ASEAN and Southeast Asia on May 12. State Department Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Atul Keshap and Director-General for ASEAN and Southeast Asian Affairs of the Republic of Korea Jae-kyung Park co-chaired the virtual Dialogue. Representatives from USAID and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, as well as the ROK Ministry of Finance and ROK Ministry of National Defence also joined the discussion.
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Southeast Asia International Remittance Market is expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Technological Advancement’s and Globalization, says Absolute Markets Insights

The growth of artificial intelligence and blockchain is expected to fuel the adoption of international remittances in the coming years. Using this technology, the market participants can trace malicious transactions, and ensure that the money isn’t used for purposes such as international terrorism through finance, and political coups. Companies are increasingly developing applications to help individuals and businesses to transfer money with ease. Authentication methods such as one-time-password (OTP), biometric authentication, facial recognition, etc., are being incorporated in these applications to increase security and prevent fraud. DBS, for instance, has implemented fingerprint scanning and password protection for the usage of their mobile application that permits remittances in Singapore. The growth of chatbots with the help of natural language processing is also helping in fastening the transaction process, as the end-users can directly interact with the AI-based bots without delay, thereby increasingly the efficiency of transactions. International remittance and transactions using cryptocurrency also presents additional growth opportunities for the participants in the Southeast Asia international remittance market. Furthermore, crypto-based currency transfers are also expected to gain traction in the future, and the market participants in the international remittance market are mulling over crypto-based offerings for money transfer. These factors are driving the growth of the Southeast Asian international remittance market.
TechnologyCenter for Strategic and International Studies

Digital Growth and Financial Inclusion in Southeast Asia

On April 12, 2021, Grab announced that it would list on the NASDAQ stock market after a landmark merger, catapulting the Singapore-based tech company into the global spotlight. For Southeast Asian citizens, however, Grab is a household name. Beginning as a ride-hailing app in 2012, Grab’s services have expanded beyond transportation to include food delivery and digital payments. Although “superapps” (apps that offer multiple digital services on a single platform) in Southeast Asia have been lauded for their efforts to promote greater financial inclusion, their ability to scale sustainably is less certain. Risks include underprepared national cybersecurity frameworks and a persistent digital divide that has improved slightly during the Covid-19 pandemic. These risks offer an area for the United States government and development finance institutions to encourage the secure and sustainable growth of fintech in the region.
EntertainmentPhys.org

Philippines cave art becomes first directly dated in Southeast Asia

A Griffith University-led research team has carbon-dated cave art resembling a human-like figure in the Philippines for the first time, potentially clarifying the timeline of early human activity in the area. Discovered in one of the Peñablanca caves, a region where the oldest human remains in the Philippines were found,...
Public Healthhpr2.org

Asia Minute: Southeast Asia Battles Climbing Coronavirus Cases

States are having varying responses to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about face masks and social distancing. But in parts of Southeast Asia, governments are going in a different direction: tightening some restrictions amid rising case numbers of the coronavirus. Restrictions have been tightened again in...
Businessaseantoday.com

Southeast Asia’s tech industry asserts global standing with Gojek-Tokopedia merger

News of a US$18 billion merger between Indonesia’s largest tech startups—Gojek and Tokopedia—shows Southeast Asia’s tech industry is continuing on its path to make a global impact and transform the regional economy. On May 17, Indonesian startups Gojek and Tokopedia officially announced a much-anticipated merger to form one of Southeast...
Tucson, AZlawnandlandscape.com

Rain Bird names new regional manager for Southeast Asia

TUCSON, Ariz. – Mark Donohue is Rain Bird’s new regional manager for the company’s Southeast Asia market. In his new role, Donohue will manage the development of Rain Bird’s sales organization in Southeast Asia, and he will be tasked with growing Rain Bird’s golf, landscape and agriculture businesses in all Southeast Asian territories, excluding Japan and Korea.
Missouri Statekrcu.org

Missouri Looks To Southeast Asia To Increase Ag Exports

Hank Ma has staffed the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Asian-Pacific trade office in Taiwan for more than 30 years, but he is not slowing down on trying to find new places to sell the state’s products. Ma is planning to attend food and agriculture trade shows this summer now that...
Public Healththeonlinecitizen.com

COVID-19 challenges in Southeast Asia: Proliferation of mutant strains, tighter restrictions amid pandemic fatigue and vaccination fears

JAKARTA, INDONESIA — New COVID-19 variants have spread across numerous countries in Southeast Asia, sending a warning sign that the pandemic is not over yet, despite growing pandemic fatigue among people worldwide with social distancing regulations and travel restrictions designed to minimise the spread of the deadly virus. Indonesia’s Ministry...
Traveldavestravelcorner.com

Have Thirst, Will Travel, Part 1: Southeast Asia

Call it what you want: The Craft Cocktail Boom. The Mixology Movement. The Mainstreaming of the Fancy Manhattan. The Rise of the Instagrammable Drink. Just remember it’s not exclusive to the West. Around the world, cunning drinkers, thinkers, moonshiners and entrepreneurs do all sorts things to stand out from the...
Immigrationilo.org

Pandemic realities for Asia-Pacific’s 48 million international migrants

There are some 48.4 million international migrants in the Asia-Pacific, the majority of whom are migrant workers. Millions more migrants from Asia are working in the Arab States. Nilim Baruah, Regional Migration Specialist for Asia and the Pacific at the International Labour Organization, highlights the grave impacts of the pandemic for migrant workers and steps needed to ‘build back better’.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Disney Plus Leads Premium Streaming Surge in Southeast Asia (Report)

Disney Plus made the greatest progress among premium streaming platforms in Southeast Asia in the first quarter of the year, according to new research. AMPD Research, affiliated with Media Partners Asia, said that the video streaming market leader remains YouTube with a 68% share, ahead of TikTok with 21% in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Premium (paying and ad-supported) video accounted for 10% of streaming minutes.
ChinaCouncil on Foreign Relations

Podcast: Selina Ho on China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Southeast Asia

Over the past half decade, China has poured billions in investment into Southeast Asia via Beijing’s flagship infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In the latest episode of our podcast series, Selina Ho, assistant professor in international affairs at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, discusses with Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow for Southeast Asia at CFR, the effectiveness of BRI to date in Southeast Asia, the likelihood of its future success in the region, the ways in which Southeast Asian states themselves shape BRI, and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on China’s relations with Southeast Asia.
Public Healthgzeromedia.com

The Graphic Truth: How COVID is hitting Southeast Asia

Southeast asia CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 southeast asia covid graphic truth. Watch the Securing Cyberspace discussion on demand. On May 18, GZERO Media and Microsoft hosted a panel, "Beyond SolarWinds: Securing Cyberspace" which explored the cyber challenges facing governments, companies, and citizens. Juliette Kayyem, Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and former Assistant Secretary at the US Department of Homeland Security, moderated the conversation with Microsoft President Brad Smith and other global experts. Watch this Munich Security Conference "Road to Munich" event on demand above.