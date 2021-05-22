Southeast Asia in the spotlight ahead of international talks on biodiversity

The growth of artificial intelligence and blockchain is expected to fuel the adoption of international remittances in the coming years. Using this technology, the market participants can trace malicious transactions, and ensure that the money isn’t used for purposes such as international terrorism through finance, and political coups. Companies are increasingly developing applications to help individuals and businesses to transfer money with ease. Authentication methods such as one-time-password (OTP), biometric authentication, facial recognition, etc., are being incorporated in these applications to increase security and prevent fraud. DBS, for instance, has implemented fingerprint scanning and password protection for the usage of their mobile application that permits remittances in Singapore. The growth of chatbots with the help of natural language processing is also helping in fastening the transaction process, as the end-users can directly interact with the AI-based bots without delay, thereby increasingly the efficiency of transactions. International remittance and transactions using cryptocurrency also presents additional growth opportunities for the participants in the Southeast Asia international remittance market. Furthermore, crypto-based currency transfers are also expected to gain traction in the future, and the market participants in the international remittance market are mulling over crypto-based offerings for money transfer. These factors are driving the growth of the Southeast Asian international remittance market.