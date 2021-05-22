The Real Reason Henry Cavill Is Making A Highlander Movie?

Henry Cavill is calling on his fans to end the hostility in their debates about his career in a social media post. The Man of Steel star spoke his mind on Instagram while pleading with his followers to be respectful and civil. Over the last two years, there has been a lot of discussion about his place in the DC Comics universe. Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released only intensified the conversations. Numerous reports emerged that he was on the cusp of signing on for more appearances as Superman with Warner Bros., but there has been little communication on that since 2020. Now, Cavill is just asking his fans to not bring that speculation and negativity to his personal feeds. In addition, he would like to see the fanbase to be nicer to each other and not use him as a cudgel to insult one another. It’s a very Superman-like gesture.