Movies

The Real Reason Henry Cavill Is Making A Highlander Movie?

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Henry Cavill looks like he might end up being the king of all the franchises. Just when it seems like he might be moving out of one, bam, there’s another big one waiting around the corner. It could wind up being the story of his career, taking massive franchise role after massive franchise role. And now the latest word is that he’s set to reboot another character in what could be an expansive and elaborate world. Insider Daniel Richtman is letting on why Cavill might have chosen to take this role now and it comes down to something simple. Cavill wanted to show Warner Bros. that he doesn’t need that studio and he’s just fine without them.

