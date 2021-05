The Knockout City Block Party will give all dodgeball contenders 10 days to try out the game for free as soon as it arrives, complete with special events and rewards. Developer Velan Studios revealed its full plans for the free trial in a post on EA's official site: the Knockout City Block Party will start winding up with official Twitch streams on the night of May 20, then the free access will begin as soon as Knockout City officially launches on May 21 at 5 pm PDT / 8 am EDT / 1 pm BST. Everybody across all supported platforms (that's PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via both Steam and Origin) will be able to play Knockout City for free from launch through the same time on May 30.