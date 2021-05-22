Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.