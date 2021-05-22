newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

$11.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $11.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.96 billion and the highest is $11.58 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

