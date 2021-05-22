newsbreak-logo
Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0025

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $101,442.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

