Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0025

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $18.23 or 0.00048020 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $139,720.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.