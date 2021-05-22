newsbreak-logo
Reservations: It's what's for dinner

By Laura Reiley, Andrew Van Dam The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nearly half of all Americans at least partially vaccinated and 100 percent of Americans tired of their own cooking, restaurant traffic is rocketing back. Restaurant reservations were up 46 percent in April compared with April 2019, according to the review site Yelp (and up 23,000 percent compared with April 2020 when most Americans began staying at home during the pandemic). Yelp’s competitor OpenTable paints a similarly rosy picture.

