As a pet parent, of course you want the best for your fur babies. A pet power of attorney is one step in accomplishing that. Maybe you take them to the nicer pet salon, cook their meals (no food from a can here!), or take them with you on trips. Yes, you count your pet as a family member, but in most cases, the law treats them as property. What this means is that if you for some reason can’t take care of your pet, the law doesn’t offer specifics in terms of how to authorize care.