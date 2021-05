It appears Electronic Arts will announced the next Battlefield at some point in June. In a tweet today, the official Battlefield channel teased a reveal in the summertime. That's all the developer had to say on the matter. We still don't know much about the new Battlefield game, which we're calling Battlefield 6 until it gets an official name. EA did not say when or how in June it will reveal the new Battlefield game, nor do we know if there will be any teasers in advance of its formal unveiling.