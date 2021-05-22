newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Looking Back by George Albano

By George Albano
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Each of the two local high schools took turns sweeping its city rival as Norwalk High beat Brien McMahon in baseball and girls softball while the Senators topped the Bears in boys and girls lacrosse. James Cooksey added to the excitement as the NHS pitcher fired a no-hitter in the Bears’ 6-0 win over McMahon. The Senators, who had won eight of their last nine, entered the game 14-4 and holding the FCIAC’s No. 2 seed while the Bears were 11-7 and fighting for one of the two remaining playoff berths. But a dominating Cooksey retired the first 14 batters he faced before allowing a two-out walk in the fifth on a 3-2 pitch. The senior righty then retired the next seven batters to close out the win, finishing with eight strikeouts. His teammates gave him all the run he needed by scoring five times in the top of the third with the help of three McMahon errors and an RBI single by Leon Fleming.

www.thehour.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Wilton, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Norwalk, CT
Sports
City
Danbury, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brien Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Baseball#Go Game#The Division#Home Game#Nhs#Fciac#Senators#Ll#Cavaliers#Abbott Tech#Testa Field#Boys Lacrosse#Division Championship#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Norwalk Hour

Six-run first propels Brien McMahon baseball past New Canaan

NORWALK — The Brien McMahon baseball team scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, including three on a home run by Pierce Hingtgen, and then withstood a comeback bid by New Canaan for a 7-5 win Thursday at BMHS. Catcher Pete Meyerson doubled, singled and walked twice...
therudenreport.com

Norwalk Discovers An Identity In Win Over Brien McMahon

NORWALK — If Norwalk baseball coach Ryan Mitchell was allowed to schedule games as the season went on, it would hardly have been a surprise if he had chosen today to face Brien McMahon. The Bears were coming off of two consecutive losses and stuck at 3-3 in the previous...
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull softball tops Brien McMahon

Mackenzie Bruggeman hit a home run to lead a 12-hit attack when Trumbull defeated Brien McMahon 16-2 in a five inning FCIAC softball game in Norwalk on Monday. Coach Jacqui Sheftz’s Eagle are 5-3, 5-2 in the FCIAC. McMahon is 2-8. Bruggeman (4-3) struck out six to earn the win....
gametimect.com

Norwalk’s bats explode in rout of city rival McMahon

NORWALK — Norwalk baseball coach Ryan Mitchell described his team’s hitting as “quiet” during the past week and a half. When they took on city rival Brien McMahon on Wednesday, the Bears decided to get loud. Norwalk pounded out 14 hits in support of pitcher Alistair Morin and routed the...