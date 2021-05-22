Looking Back by George Albano

Each of the two local high schools took turns sweeping its city rival as Norwalk High beat Brien McMahon in baseball and girls softball while the Senators topped the Bears in boys and girls lacrosse. James Cooksey added to the excitement as the NHS pitcher fired a no-hitter in the Bears’ 6-0 win over McMahon. The Senators, who had won eight of their last nine, entered the game 14-4 and holding the FCIAC’s No. 2 seed while the Bears were 11-7 and fighting for one of the two remaining playoff berths. But a dominating Cooksey retired the first 14 batters he faced before allowing a two-out walk in the fifth on a 3-2 pitch. The senior righty then retired the next seven batters to close out the win, finishing with eight strikeouts. His teammates gave him all the run he needed by scoring five times in the top of the third with the help of three McMahon errors and an RBI single by Leon Fleming.