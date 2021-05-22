newsbreak-logo
SakeToken (SAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $252,455.00

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a total market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $252,455.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

