SakeToken (SAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $252,455.00

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Steem has a total market cap of $214.66 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.