newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, IL

Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigating stolen vehicle and three motor vehicle burglaries

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a pickup truck reported stolen from a rural Odin home was later found wrecked in Jefferson County. A resident in the 3500 block of Farthing Road reported their truck missing Friday morning. It was found about two hours later where it had crashed on North Diehl Road. No one was around and there appeared to be no injuries. A second vehicle at the residence had reportedly been entered.

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Marion County, IL
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglaries#Stolen#Pickup Trucks#North Diehl Road#Home#Farthing Road#Clothing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

ISP Traffic Crash With Injuries

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 131, near Farina, IL, Marion County. May 15, 2021 at 7:28 a.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 1 – 2017 Black Chevrolet Equinox. DRIVER:. Unit 1 – Lakeisha S. Whitaker, a 40-year-old female from...
Farina, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Four receive minor injuries in single vehicle crash on I-57 near Farina

State Police say four persons received non-life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in the southbound lanes of I-57 south of the Farina exit in extreme northern Marion County. Preliminary investigative details indicate an SUV driven by 40-year-old Lakeisha Whitaker of Maywood swerved to avoid a large piece of...
Sandoval, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Counterfeit $100 bills passed at three Sandoval taverns over weekend

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Sandoval Police are investigating counterfeit bills that were passed at three Sandoval bars early Saturday morning. Fat’s, Crossroads and Bubs all reported receiving the fake $100 bills. Police are looking for a white male who had a broken arm in a blue cast.
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, May 16th, 2021

Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man for burglary and criminal damage to property in connection with a March incident where he is accused of entering a home in the 1000 block of South Maple Street. Daniel Myers was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police have arrested...
Jefferson County, ILwmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 14TH, 2021

MT. VERNON, IL — On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrest(s) to WMIX/WDML News;. 24-year-old Steven Stevenson of Woodlawn was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Driving While License Suspended/Revoked. 20-year-old Hannah Cotter was arrested Thursday...
Jefferson County, ILwmix94.com

Court hearing on meth charges vacated via a guilty plea from Jefferson County resident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — A court hearing scheduled for Thursday in Jefferson County Court has been vacated after the 37-year-old defendant pleaded guilty last week to unlawful disposal of methamphetamine waste and was sentenced to 8-years in prison. Paul McCormick was arrested in August 2020 when the Mt Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High-Risk Team executed a Jefferson County Search warrant at a residence located at 20300 North Miller Lake Lane.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, May 12th, 2021

Salem Police have arrested a Salem man for alleged domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Police say 32-year-old Loyd Finley of Spruce Street was arrested after they were called to an incident at his home. A 34-year-old Salem man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding Jefferson...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem Police arrest three on outstanding warrants at Salem home

Salem Police arrested three people wanted on outstanding warrants when going to one of their homes on Monday. 21-year-old Danielle Campbell of East Main Street was arrested on an outstanding Clinton County warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge. A visitor, 30-year-old Rebekka Stewart of Pine Street in...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, May 11th, 2021

Salem Police arrested a 26-year-old Flora man on Monday on an outstanding Indiana Department of Corrections parole violation warrant. Dominque Castillo of West 6th was taken into custody after police were tipped he was at a residence on East Mitchell Street. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary...
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

O’Fallon man arrested after found sleeping inside rural Centralia home

A resident at a home on South Perrine Street Road south of Centralia woke up Sunday morning to find a man she didn’t know sleeping on a bed in her home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called and arrested 18-year-old Jadon Fouts of O’Fallon, Illinois for alleged criminal trespass to property and for illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.
Marion County, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

I-57 to have intermittent lane closures in Northern Marion County starting Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 57 from the Fayette County line to a half-mile south of the St. Peter Road bridge in Marion County will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction during weekday daytime hours beginning Thursday, May 13, through Tuesday, May 18, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Marion County, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, May 10th, 2021

Salem Police arrested a 39-year-old Kinmundy man on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Police report Kevin Draper of East 2nd was initially approached as a suspicious person at the Days Inn and the warrant was discovered. Draper failed to show on possession of under five grams of meth and driving revoked. Bond is set at $10,000.
Odin, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Rural Odin man injured in single car crash on Odin Road

A 19-year-old rural Odin man received minor injuries in a one car crash on the Odin Road blamed on heavy thunderstorm activity late Thursday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Tristan Rhynes of Laclede Road was traveling on the Odin Road south of Red Stripe Road when he lost control, ran into the roadside ditch, overturned once, with the car then coming to rest on its wheels in a nearby field.
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem man arrested for DUI following non-injury crash

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Salem man for driving under the influence following a non-injury crash in rural Alma. Jerel Wisecup of East Bennett allegedly ran off the road near the Kenco and Water Tower Road intersection late Wednesday night and ended up in the ditch. He was...