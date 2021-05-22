Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigating stolen vehicle and three motor vehicle burglaries
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a pickup truck reported stolen from a rural Odin home was later found wrecked in Jefferson County. A resident in the 3500 block of Farthing Road reported their truck missing Friday morning. It was found about two hours later where it had crashed on North Diehl Road. No one was around and there appeared to be no injuries. A second vehicle at the residence had reportedly been entered.southernillinoisnow.com