newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LOOK: USC's Jay Tufele Signs Contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 3 days ago

It's official, former USC Trojan Jay Tufele has signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars posted a video of Tufele at TIAA Bank Field just moments after he signed his rookie deal.

The former USC defensive tackle was selected by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the fourth Jaguar draftee to sign his rookie contract as of Friday, May 21.

According to APNews, "Tufele was due to get a a four-year deal worth about $4.3 million. The contract includes a signing bonus around $825,700. He will count roughly $866,400 against the salary cap in 2021."

Tufele currently sits a 6-feet-3, 305 pounds. He played two seasons with the USC Trojans and opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Family members of his contracted COVID-19, including his older sister who was hospitalized before making a full recovery.

Tufele appeared in 12 games in 2018 and started in 13 games in 2019. He finished his career with 65 tackles, including 11 for loss, and 6.5 career sacks.

----

Do you think Jay Tufele will succeed in Jacksonville? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

----

You may also like:

[READ: Sam Darnold Rated One of Five Worst Starting QB's]

[READ: Two Former USC Trojans Will Face Off NFL WEEK ONE]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
265
Followers
205
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#Nfl Draft#Nfl Video#Jay Tufele Signs Contract#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Tiaa Bank Field#Apnews#Usc Trojan Jay Tufele#Face#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow signing with Jaguars as TE: Here's a look at former QB's top five NFL moments

While Trevor Lawrence may be the No. 1 overall pick, he may not even be the most popular player in Jacksonville during his first NFL training camp. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirmed on Monday that the Jaguars plan to sign 33-year-old Tim Tebow, who last played in an NFL regular-season game in 2012. Tebow, who guided the Gators to a national championship under new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, will play tight end for the Jaguars once his signing becomes official.
NFLNBC Sports

Jaguars sign sixth-round pick Jalen Camp

The Jaguars officially have one of their nine draft picks under contract. Wide receiver Jalen Camp has signed his four-year rookie deal, the team announced on Monday. Camp caught 27 passes for 417 yards with four touchdowns as a senior at Georgia Tech. He started 24 of the 48 games he played in college, finishing with 46 catches for 786 yards and five TDs in his four years.
NFLtheboxhouston.com

Tim Tebow Signs 1-Year Deal With Jacksonville Jaguars, Fans Stare In Colin Kaepernick

Tim Tebow, who hasn’t properly played in a regular season NFL game in nine years, will reportedly be signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. With news of this jig, fans on social media immediately pointed out the hypocrisy of a thoroughly washed Tebow getting a shot while Kap remains on the outside looking in.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

How Could Travel Impact the Jaguars' 2021 Schedule?

The NFL—and subsequently Jacksonville Jaguars—have been pushing the upcoming 2021 schedule as the biggest season ever. A 17th game has been added for everyone, stretching the season to 18 weeks, the International Series in London has been reestablished after a year off from COVID and it’s presumed fans will be allowed back in the stands.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule Breakdown

1. Vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 9) And to think it was just four years ago that the Blake Bortles led Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills 9-6 in the playoffs. This is a different Bills team. They are much more formidable and Josh Allen could once again be an MVP caliber player. Even as a rookie Trevor Lawrence should be able to keep the Jags in games. But the defense likely won’t be able to stop the Bills yet. This will be the most difficult game in the 2021 season.
NFLFrankfort Times

Jaguars TE Farrell, a 5th-round pick, signs rookie contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed rookie tight end Luke Farrell on Thursday, getting their third of nine draft picks under contract. Fourth-round pass rusher Jordan Smith and sixth-round receiver Jalen Camp signed earlier this week.
NFLMarin Independent Journal

Source: 49ers signing former Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee after minicamp tryout

Marqise Lee has started only one game the past three seasons. Now he’s getting a new start with the 49ers. Lee, a former USC and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, is signing with the 49ers after trying out at last week’s rookie minicamp, a league source confirmed Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported Lee’s signing.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars roster: Is DT Taven Bryan most likely candidate to get cut?

The Jacksonville Jaguars added reinforcements to their defensive front this offseason. However, the work isn’t over yet, and may need to move on from a few players in order to complete the turnaround. Based on all the acquisitions the Jags made in free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft, fourth-year defensive tackle Taven Bryan may be the odd man out.
NFLblackandteal.com

Jimmy Smith: Jaguars are getting a winner in QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone a rebuild this offseason and former wide receiver Jimmy Smith recently appeared on the Matt Lombardo Show to share his thoughts about the process. He also weighed in on some current NFL wide receivers, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted in this year’s selection meeting, and the Jags’ own wide receiver corps.
NFL247Sports

LOOK: Urban Meyer shares picture from Jaguars minicamp

For the first time in his long coaching career, Urban Meyer will be in charge of an NFL team in 2021. After 17 seasons in college football with four different teams, Meyer will look to turn things around for a Jacksonville team that finished 1-15 last year. Of course, Meyer...
NFLdallassun.com

WR Marqise Lee signs one-year contract with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. The 49ers waived fellow wide receiver Austin Proehl in a corresponding move. Lee, 29, hasn't played since the 2019 season after spending five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in just...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith weighs on current NFL wide receivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a Hall of Fame-worthy wide receiver in Jimmy Smith, and if someone knows one thing or two about playing the position in the NFL, it’s him, so it’s always interesting to see what he has to say about the subject. Smith recently joined the Matt Lombardo...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars offseason moves earn them solid grade

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2021 NFL offseason with the most cap space in the league and a vast amount of draft picks. They put all their assets to good use and made many meaningful additions to the roster, but how much did they improve? What grade should they get for all the moves they have made this offseason?
Footballnonpareilonline.com

Reivers blank Jaguars for season’s fourth shutout

No. 4 Iowa Western posted their fourth shutout of the season as they smashed Southern Shreveport 52-0 on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Titan Stadium. In addition to posting the season’s fourth shutout, this is also the fourth time this season the Reivers held an opponent’s offense below 100 yards of total offense.