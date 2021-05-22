newsbreak-logo
NBA

Locked On Suns Bonus Show: An exclusive interview with Suns forward Cam Johnson

By Brendon Kleen
brightsideofthesun.com
 2 days ago

In a very special weekend episode of the show, Suns forward Cameron Johnson joins the show to give an update on his status ahead of Game One against the Lakers, discuss the team’s response watching the play-in game on Wednesday, how badly they wanted the eighth seed, and more. We close by discussing the Suns’ recent challenges on defense, what the keys to beating the Lakers will be, and why Cam doesn’t want any Suns fans selling their tickets to Laker fans this week.

