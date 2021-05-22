Locked On Suns Bonus Show: An exclusive interview with Suns forward Cam Johnson

Trevor Booth of Bright Side of the Sun joins the show to give the latest on the Suns heading into Game 1 on Sunday. We don’t know who the Suns’ first-round opponent will be in the Western Conference yet, but we do know this week gives the Suns a chance to get healthy and put together a gameplan. How will Monty Williams deploy his frontcourt players, and would the Suns automatically have to go big if they play the Lakers? What can Cam Johnson add to the rotation, and will Mikal Bridges be able to step up offensively? And finally, will Devin Booker need to expand up his three-point volume in the postseason?