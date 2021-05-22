Disney Could End Up Owning Superman Too

In 2019, Disney expanded its mammoth universe of fictional characters when it acquired 21st Century Fox, which meant that now Marvel Studios has creative control over the earlier inaccessible members of the X-Men. Since then, fans have been busy concocting theories and possible scenarios which can allow the studio to usher in these beloved Marvel characters. But now we have something new to obsess about- the possibility that Disney might, one day, end up owning DC’s Superman as well.