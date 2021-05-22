The 7 Best Air Fryer Fish Recipes to Shake Up Your Dinner Routine

You can count on the air fryer to turn any seafood hater into a true fish fan. Image Credit: Shaiith/iStock/GettyImages

If you own an air fryer (if you don't, then get on that, stat), odds are you've already experimented with a range of foods like veggie fries and fried chicken and learned it's possible to recreate traditionally deep-fried fare with way less fat and fewer calories.

Now you can add fish to your list.

Yep, fried fish tastes just as good minus all that grease. Don't believe it? You will once you try these seven delicious air fryer fish recipes that omit the excessive oil but still serve up lip-smacking flavor.

​ 90 calories ​

​ ​17 grams of protein​

While these crispy fried fish are fantastic for summer cookouts, you can make them year-round whenever you have a hankering. All it takes is 17 minutes in the air fryer to get these no-fuss filets golden and flaky without all the grease.

Any type of white fish — whiting, tilapia, grouper, haddock, cod or catfish — works well with this recipe. Just make sure to serve with a splash of hot sauce.

​Get the Crispy Air Fryer Fish recipe and nutrition info from My Forking Life.​

​ 123 calories ​

​ ​12 grams of protein​

Think cooking crab cakes needs to be a time-consuming ordeal? These mess-free, stress-free air fryer crab cakes come together in just 20 minutes and require little clean-up thanks to parchment paper liners that prevent sticking.

And since they're made from scratch, you control the ingredients (read: more moist crab meat with each bite and less flavorless filler). Golden on the outside and juicy on the inside, these fried fish bites pair perfectly with a homemade remoulade sauce.

​Get the Easy Air Fryer Crab Cakes recipe and nutrition info from My Forking Life.​

​ 228 calories ​

​ ​20 grams of protein​

These palate-pleasing salmon patties make the perfect appetizer, or a quick-and-easy weeknight dinner served with a simple side salad and steamed veggies.

The no-frills recipe only requires a handful of pantry staples — breadcrumbs, egg, onion, red bell pepper, garlic, mayonnaise, lemon juice and mustard — and conveniently calls for canned salmon for even speedier prep and cook time.

​Get the Air Fryer Salmon Patties recipe and nutrition info from My Forking Life.​

These air fryer fish and chips are a healthier version of the popular restaurant food. Image Credit: Feel Good Foodie

​ 309 calories ​

​ ​28 grams of protein​

Fish and chips just got a major upgrade with this healthier recipe that doesn't rely on deep frying for flavor. Coated with a crispy crust of panko breadcrumbs, these tasty fish fillets dipped in tartar sauce will tantalize your taste buds. For a completely grease-free meal, bake your french fries or air fry sweet potato strips.

​Get the Air Fryer Fish and Chips recipe and nutrition info from Feel Good Foodie.​

​ 304 calories ​

​ ​28 grams of protein​

These crispy coconut shrimp prove that you can ditch the deep fryer without sacrificing an ounce of taste. Serve as a starter or toss these succulent shrimps into a dinner salad for a punch of protein (28 grams per serving) and heart-healthy omega-3s. For an extra layer of coconutty flavor, swap the all-purpose flour for coconut flour (which will also make your meal gluten-free).

​Get the Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp recipe and nutrition info from Feel Good Foodie.​

​ 276 calories ​

​ ​34 grams of protein​

It only takes 10 minutes from prep to plate to serve this perfectly seared salmon with a tender, flaky center. Rubbed in spices and drizzled with olive oil, this mouthwatering fish dish owes its beautifully brilliant, browned color to paprika. For a complete meal, serve with a side of green beans and brown rice.

​Get the Air Fryer Salmon recipe and nutrition info from Feel Good Foodie.​

This Southern-style air fryer fish uses simple ingredients but packs a ton of flavor. Image Credit: Marisa Moore Nutrition

​ 191 calories ​

​ ​24 grams of protein​

This straightforward Southern-style air fryer fish confirms that simple is always better. Seasoned to perfection, a blend of paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper supply the delicious coating that grows golden and crispy in the air fryer. Patting the fish dry before dredging in the cornmeal is the secret to its textbook crunchy texture.

​Get the Air Fryer Fish recipe and nutrition info from Marisa Moore Nutrition.​

Click below to pin and save these recipes for later!