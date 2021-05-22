newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The 7 Best Air Fryer Fish Recipes to Shake Up Your Dinner Routine

By Jaime Osnato
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fffTi_0a89Sr2P00
You can count on the air fryer to turn any seafood hater into a true fish fan. Image Credit: Shaiith/iStock/GettyImages

If you own an air fryer (if you don't, then get on that, stat), odds are you've already experimented with a range of foods like veggie fries and fried chicken and learned it's possible to recreate traditionally deep-fried fare with way less fat and fewer calories.

Now you can add fish to your list.

Yep, fried fish tastes just as good minus all that grease. Don't believe it? You will once you try these seven delicious air fryer fish recipes that omit the excessive oil but still serve up lip-smacking flavor.

  • 90 calories
  • 17 grams of protein

While these crispy fried fish are fantastic for summer cookouts, you can make them year-round whenever you have a hankering. All it takes is 17 minutes in the air fryer to get these no-fuss filets golden and flaky without all the grease.

Any type of white fish — whiting, tilapia, grouper, haddock, cod or catfish — works well with this recipe. Just make sure to serve with a splash of hot sauce.

Get the Crispy Air Fryer Fish recipe and nutrition info from My Forking Life.

  • 123 calories
  • 12 grams of protein

Think cooking crab cakes needs to be a time-consuming ordeal? These mess-free, stress-free air fryer crab cakes come together in just 20 minutes and require little clean-up thanks to parchment paper liners that prevent sticking.

And since they're made from scratch, you control the ingredients (read: more moist crab meat with each bite and less flavorless filler). Golden on the outside and juicy on the inside, these fried fish bites pair perfectly with a homemade remoulade sauce.

Get the Easy Air Fryer Crab Cakes recipe and nutrition info from My Forking Life.

  • 228 calories
  • 20 grams of protein

These palate-pleasing salmon patties make the perfect appetizer, or a quick-and-easy weeknight dinner served with a simple side salad and steamed veggies.

The no-frills recipe only requires a handful of pantry staples — breadcrumbs, egg, onion, red bell pepper, garlic, mayonnaise, lemon juice and mustard — and conveniently calls for canned salmon for even speedier prep and cook time.

Get the Air Fryer Salmon Patties recipe and nutrition info from My Forking Life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IUrG_0a89Sr2P00
These air fryer fish and chips are a healthier version of the popular restaurant food. Image Credit: Feel Good Foodie
  • 309 calories
  • 28 grams of protein

Fish and chips just got a major upgrade with this healthier recipe that doesn't rely on deep frying for flavor. Coated with a crispy crust of panko breadcrumbs, these tasty fish fillets dipped in tartar sauce will tantalize your taste buds. For a completely grease-free meal, bake your french fries or air fry sweet potato strips.

Get the Air Fryer Fish and Chips recipe and nutrition info from Feel Good Foodie.

  • 304 calories
  • 28 grams of protein

These crispy coconut shrimp prove that you can ditch the deep fryer without sacrificing an ounce of taste. Serve as a starter or toss these succulent shrimps into a dinner salad for a punch of protein (28 grams per serving) and heart-healthy omega-3s. For an extra layer of coconutty flavor, swap the all-purpose flour for coconut flour (which will also make your meal gluten-free).

Get the Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp recipe and nutrition info from Feel Good Foodie.

  • 276 calories
  • 34 grams of protein

It only takes 10 minutes from prep to plate to serve this perfectly seared salmon with a tender, flaky center. Rubbed in spices and drizzled with olive oil, this mouthwatering fish dish owes its beautifully brilliant, browned color to paprika. For a complete meal, serve with a side of green beans and brown rice.

Get the Air Fryer Salmon recipe and nutrition info from Feel Good Foodie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXDJA_0a89Sr2P00
This Southern-style air fryer fish uses simple ingredients but packs a ton of flavor. Image Credit: Marisa Moore Nutrition
  • 191 calories
  • 24 grams of protein

This straightforward Southern-style air fryer fish confirms that simple is always better. Seasoned to perfection, a blend of paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper supply the delicious coating that grows golden and crispy in the air fryer. Patting the fish dry before dredging in the cornmeal is the secret to its textbook crunchy texture.

Get the Air Fryer Fish recipe and nutrition info from Marisa Moore Nutrition.

Click below to pin and save these recipes for later!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3hLa_0a89Sr2P00
Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com Creative
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Fish#Fish And Chips#Fried Fish#Food Drink#Cooking Recipes#Fish Sauce#Fried Chicken#Fried Foods#Best Air#French#Southern#Air Fryer Salmon Patties#Easy Air Fryer Crab Cakes#Fish Recipes#Protein Fish#Dinner#Veggie Fries#Veggies#Taste#Coconut Flour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Beans Are the Best Vegan Cream Substitute in Homemade Soups

Creamy soups are the classic comfort food — there's just something soothing about the smooth, velvety texture that's so easy to slurp from a spoon. While creamy soups serve up satisfaction as far as flavor, they don't offer a lot in the nutritional department. That's because they owe their characteristic consistency to heavy cream, which is crammed with calories and saturated fat.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Is Wheatgrass Gluten-Free?

Imagine a shot that's loaded with nutrients and won't leave you hungover. Nope, it's not a new type of liquor; it's wheatgrass. Whether you've enjoyed them yourself or spotted photos of the healthy green drink on social media, wheatgrass shots are here to stay. But you may be wondering if the buzzy beverage is actually gluten-free. After all, it's made of wheat, isn't it?
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Are Regular and Flavored Milks Gluten-Free?

With almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk and coconut milk on the scene, you may not even remember what dairy milk tastes like. But for those who continue to rely on it for their coffee and cereal, know that plain cow's milk is usually free of gluten and safe to drink on a gluten-free diet. However, before you add flavored milks to your fridge, make sure to read the label and verify it's gluten-free.
Recipeslovefromtheoven.com

Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin

Air Fryer Pork Tenderloin is tender, juicy and packed full of flavor. Using an air fryer to cook pork tenderloin produces delicious results, while keeping the oven off and the kitchen cool. From cheeseburgers to chicken drumsticks, we love the ease that the air fryer brings to our dinner recipes!
Food & DrinksAllentown Morning Call

The best things to make in an air fryer

What are the best recipes to make with your air fryer?. Are you the proud new owner of an air fryer? Or maybe you’re ready to move on from only air frying kale chips and frozen French fries. Either way, there are dozens of delicious foods that a high-quality air fryer can transform into crispy delicacies.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Sheet Pan Chow Mein

No wok needed – and you get the perfect combo of chewy and crispy noodles. I think we all know Chow Mein as a stir-fried dish, and one with incredibly tasty slippery, saucy noodles at that, but this recipe has a genius twist up its sleeve – you bake the whole thing on a sheet pan. That means that there’s no stir-frying at all with this Chow Mein, but the oven method turns out a combination of crispy and soft noodles that you just don’t get out of a wok. It’s as versatile, easy, and delicious as your usual Chow Mein but it has a little extra crunch for you. And trust me, it gets gobbled up fast.
RestaurantsThrillist

Arby’s Adds a Dr Pepper Float to Its Frozen Treat Menu

Some beverages, like lemonade and hard seltzer, seem to usher in spring and summer, and ice cream floats are right up there, too. Root beer floats get the most attention, but you can really give almost anything the float treatment. Arby’s latest float brings Dr Pepper to the mix, according to Chew Boom.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

AIR FRYER CHEESECAKE CHIMICHANGAS

If you love your air fryer and you love cheesecake then you'll go crazy for these simple Air Fryer Cheesecake Chimichangas! Fun, flavorful and perfect for the whole family. I love when I can have two recipes mash into one tasty dish and that is exactly what you get with these Air Fryer Cheesecake Chimichangas. Cheesecake filling and pie filling are rolled up inside a flour tortilla, air fried, then rolled in delicious cinnamon sugar! The air fryer isn't just for savory food. There are so many fun desserts you can make like AIR FRYER FRIED OREOS or AIR FRYER CHURRO BITES! Nothing beats a good handheld dessert. No oil or frying necessary! You really can't go wrong with these scrumptious Air Fryer Cheesecake Chimichangas!
Recipesfoodandnutrition.org

Air Fryer Fish Sticks

Can you air fry fish sticks? Absolutely! Making fish sticks in an air fryer is easier than you might think. This air fryer fish sticks recipe cooks in under 15 minutes, perfect for a fast weeknight dinner. Try these homemade fish sticks in the air fryer. When you think of...
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Best jalapeño recipes

Looking for jalapeño recipes? Want the best tomato salsa recipe, spicy dip ideas or jalapeño poppers? Try our dishes below, and then check out our red pepper recipes. Pickled jalapeño chilli peppers lift this chicken stew and provide ample heat, softened with soured cream and grated cheese to make a healthy and hearty midweek meal.
Recipeswholesomemadeeasy.com

Air Fryer Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. This Air Fryer Turmeric Roasted Cauliflower is a delicious, low carb way to add interest to your menu. A nutritious, flavorful side dish!. Oh, cauliflower! You versatile thing, you!. I believe cauliflower to be the most versatile of all...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Quick Breakfast Fried Rice Recipe Is The Best Start To Your Day

Sick of the same old breakfast fare? Then recipe developer Jaime Shelbert's breakfast fried rice is the dish you have been searching for. Of course, everyone loves fried rice. But, um, for breakfast? We couldn't help but wonder what makes this meal fit for the morning. Well, according to Shelbert of Wholly Nourished, "As a dietitian, I would say that this is a great way to start the day with a balanced meal containing a carb — the rice — [plus] greens, [protein via the] eggs, and a healthy fat [via] avocado."
Recipeshellofrozenbananas.com

Air Fryer Tortilla Chips

Homemade Healthy Air fryer Tortilla Chips are super easy to make and crispy. I used low carb whole wheat flour wraps to make these chips!. This post contains affiliate links. Please read our Privacy policy HERE. What can’t you do in the air fryer!? Seriously, these homemade chips are a...
Recipesjewishboston.com

12 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Ideas You’ll Loaf

No matter how you slice it, there’s nothing more comforting than a grilled cheese sandwich. Warm, gooey cheese and a satisfying, buttery crunch with every bite—what could be better?. Never miss the best stories and events! Get JewishBoston This Week. Grilled cheese sandwiches are also perfect for Shavuot, the Jewish...
Food & Drinksmyfoodstory.com

Air Fryer Chicken Nuggets

These Air Fryer Chicken Nuggets are incredibly crispy, healthier because they are made in the Air Fryer and really juicy because of one secret ingredient that you definitely have in your pantry!. I recently caved in and bought an Air Fryer. I wasn’t convinced at first because it seemed small,...
RecipesPosted by
Womanly Live

10 Air Fryer Recipes Worth Trying

People have been taken by storm by the air fryer. While many were initially skeptical whether or not it would be worth it, it’s widely proved that it can deliver. While chips and chicken might have top of the list of things to air-fry, it’s shown to be surprisingly versatile in creating delicious, less greasy foods.