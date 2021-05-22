newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caney, KS

c.1905 Affordable Home For Sale in Caney, KS Under $48K

By [email protected]
oldhousesunder50k.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC.1905 Affordable Home For Sale in Caney, KS Under $48K. I was listening to The People’s Court while I was posting this house and Judge Milian quoted a Cuban saying in Spanish that translates something like “the cheap becomes expensive.” I say this in regards to this c.1905 house, because while the home is ready to move in, the cheap updates would have to be undone to do this house justice. Painting all the woodwork, installing a smaller front window, dropped ceilings and laying laminate over hardwood floors does not fly with me.

oldhousesunder50k.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caney, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Affordable Home For Sale#The People S Court#Cuban#Ks#Bedrooms#Hardwood Floors#Ceilings#House#Light Fixtures#Judge Milian#C 1905
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
NBC News

Four dead in shooting at Ohio apartment

Four people were killed in a shooting at an apartment in West Jefferson, Ohio, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. ET at a complex on Jackson Street, according to NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus. West Jefferson is about 18 miles west of the city. Three of the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...