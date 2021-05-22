newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Florida woman wins $2 million lotto scratch off days before birthday

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
 3 days ago
OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman won a $2 million jackpot from a lottery scratch-off ticket days before her 51st birthday.

Lamadrid Chang claimed the winnings Monday in Gainesville from the $10 100X the Cash scratch off ticket she bought at an Ocala Winn Dixie grocery store, lottery officials said.

Chang chose the one-time lump sum payment of $1.78 million. The payout was five days before her birthday.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.50.

Athens, GA
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.