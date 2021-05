Racers and walkers hit the streets Saturday for the Southern Indiana 6K for Water. Organized by World Vision, the goal of the event was to raise $10,000 and provide clean water to 200 people. “Six kilometers is the average distance that women and children walk every day in the developing world to find water that is often unsafe to drink,” said Troy Kirkman, Bedford event organizer. “World Vision uses the motto, ‘Every step you take is one they won’t have to.’”