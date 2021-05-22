newsbreak-logo
San Diego Lion’s Club Hopes to Help More Charities

By Hoa Quach
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
Members of the San Diego Lion’s Club presents a check in January 2020. Courtesy photo

The San Diego Lion’s Club recently announced it’s looking for more charities to support as the world navigates a post-COVID-19 world.

The local club, which is the largest in the country and has been in existence for nearly 100 years, said they hope to support nonprofits that work with veterans, the homeless and underserved youth, among others.

“We want to reach those who are most in need and most inclined to be strategic in response to the challenges they face,” Jose Cruz, president of the San Diego Lion’s Club, said.

Over the years, the group has supported nonprofits such as Veterans Village, Diamond Educational Excellence Partnership, Reality Changers, Fern Street Circus, Arts for Learning and David’s Harp Foundation.

Next year, the club plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary with hopes of supporting more causes. They also hope to attract more members.

“We are strategic in having a meaningful effect on quality of life in the community,” Cruz said. “We aim to be more visible and be more attractive to the next generation of community-minded residents.”

For more information about the San Diego Lion’s Club, go to sandiegolions.org.

