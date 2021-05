Help needed!! Foster or Foster to Adopt! This handsome boy is named Polo and his favorite thing in the world is to play fetch! He hasn't met a ball he doesn't love! He has basically lived in a cage or kennel his whole life, Polo needs a chance to see how great living in a loving home can be! He has lots of energy but once he plays he likes to relax too! Right now he'd be best suited for an adult home with a fenced yard if possible and with no other pets so he can decompress and learn to enjoy life! If you are interested in helping Polo please contact Rhode Home Rescue at hillary.rhodehomerescue@gmail.com or visit their website at www.rhodehomerescue.org.