Sonora, CA

Man Caught Sleeping, Arrested For Sonora Apartment Break-in

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA – A suspected burglary was caught red-handed when a shocked Sonora apartment manager found a man sleeping in a vacant unit. Sonora Police were alerted to the discovery and headed to the Mill Garden’s Apartments in the 500 block of Highway 49 around 2 p.m. Friday. The complex owner was waiting for officers and recounted that she was startled to find an unknown male sleeping in the back bedroom of the unit. She knew it was not a tenant and noted that nobody had permission to be in the residence.

