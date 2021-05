Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he did once try to sign Real Madrid star Karim Benzema for the north London club. Speaking on BeIN Sports, the ex-Gunners boss confessed that he attempted to recruit Benzema from the La Liga giants during the same period Gonzalo Higuain was at the club, with the two strikers switching in-and-out of the first-team at the time for Madrid, giving Wenger the opportunity to strike.