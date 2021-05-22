newsbreak-logo
Keith Urban Sings National Anthem, Dances Next to Wife Nicole Kidman at NHL Playoff Game

By Jennifer Shea
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSm69_0a89Rz8Q00

Country star Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, are back in Nashville, Tennessee. And they found themselves at one of the biggest events in town, a Nashville Predators playoff hockey game. As a matter of fact, Urban and Kidman are no strangers to rooting for the gold and blue.

“LET’S GO PREDS!!!!!!” Urban posted to Instagram Friday night, alongside a picture of himself and Kidman holding their arms in the air and facing the ice.

Urban not only watched the game between the Nashville Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes, but he also sang the National Anthem before it. He and Kidman reportedly danced and sang along with the house band during the first intermission.

Keith Urban Has Sung Anthem for Predators Before

Urban first performed the National Anthem before a Predators game in 2017. And he proved to be good luck for the home team because the Predators went on to beat the Anaheim Ducks.

Urban said that singing the National Anthem before the game was among the proudest moments in his life. He was especially honored to do it as a resident of the Nashville area.

“Incredible. I’ve lived in America 25 years. I’ve never been asked to sing the National Anthem, so it was such an honor to do it here in Nashville for the Preds,” Urban told the NHL Network then. “It’s a nerve-wracking experience, but, above all, it’s a huge honor. For me, for all the years I’ve lived here, one of the proudest moments, ever, in my life.”

Urban added that the Predators were playing great and had done their hometown proud by making it to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Absolutely unbelievable, I mean, [they’re] such a pride of Nashville right now,” he said. “It’s phenomenal to see them come this far.”

Nicole Kidman Working on ‘Being the Ricardos’

Meanwhile, as Keith Urban has been working on new music, Kidman has been filming the Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz biopic “Being the Ricardos.” The film follows the couple through one week of production on the set of “I Love Lucy,” from the Monday table read through the Friday filming in front of a live audience. Kidman stars as Ball. Javier Bardem stars as Arnaz.

The Amazon Studios film was written and is being directed by Aaron Sorkin, according to Deadline. It began filming in late March.

