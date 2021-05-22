newsbreak-logo
Houghton, MI

Fire Displaces Dozens Of People; Multiple Buildings Destroyed

By Jack Hall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Houghton Fire Department Photos) Around midnight last night, the City of Houghton Fire Department was called to assist numerous departments on a fast moving fire in the Village of Calumet. HFD responded with Ladder 4, Pumper 2, Pumper 1 and over 20 volunteers to help extinguish the blaze. Houghton remained on scene until 820am. We are very thankful for all of the community support throughout the night with water, Gatorade, and snacks.

