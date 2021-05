When Emily Eckberg relocated to the area with her husband, she thought she would take her love for baking to the next level and apply to work at a bakery. After getting some hands on experience at a prep-person at Mother's Earth in Kingston, she decided to continue her passion from home while also being a stay at home mom to her daughter. Shortly after beginning her at-home baking business, Emily was discovered by the owners of Black Creek Bed and Breakfast in Highland, who soon after hired her to be their baker, and the rest, as they say, is history!