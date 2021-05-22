‘NCIS’: How Many Different Naval Criminal Investigative Service Series Has Gibbs Actor Mark Harmon Starred In?

Mark Harmon is best known for his role as Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, but he’s also played Gibbs on one of NCIS’s multiple spinoffs. The NCIS franchise is wildly successful and has had a multitude of different shows in different locations.

Harmon got to guest star in NCIS: New Orleans. In total, the actor has starred in two of the three NCIS series. He has not featured in NCIS: Los Angeles. A fourth NCIS series, NCIS: Hawai’i, will air this fall, but there’s no word yet on if Harmon will make an appearance as Gibbs.

CBS Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ after Seven Seasons

NCIS: New Orleans starred Scott Bakula. It was the third series in the NCIS franchise. Sadly for fans, CBS canceled the show this year after seven seasons on the air. While it’s a long time on-air for most shows, NCIS has had 19 seasons, and NCIS: Los Angeles has had 12.

During an interview with Deadline, Kelly Kahl, president of CBS entertainment said it wasn’t an easy choice.

“Every year you evaluate what is making the strongest statement for your schedule. And what gives you the best circulation, what will bring you the most numbers of viewers. You ask that question for pretty much every show every year. How can we make the schedule as strong as we can in the fall? And that leads to some tough decisions,” He said.

Cast members, meanwhile, are trying to cope with the end of their show. They also had to shoot the series finale under COVID-19 protocols, making a proper ‘goodbye’ even harder.

“The last episode of a seven-year series has all kinds of light shining on it,” star Scott Bakula told TV Insider “People gave speeches, bumped elbows. They had their masks on. It was bittersweet: We shot 16 episodes and are proud of the season, but it was goodbye — and from a distance.”

Mark Harmon May Be Saying Goodbye Soon

As the entire cast of NCIS: New Orleans says their goodbyes, Mark Harmon may be saying a goodbye of his own. It’s long been rumored that the star has wanted to exit the show. After all, it’s almost been two decades. While Harmon will still feature on season 19 of NCIS, he’s still working out just how much. The executives at CBS definitely still want him on.

“We take it year by year with Mark,” Kahl told Deadline. “We’d love to have him as long as he’d like to be here. Even in this past season, he might have been light in a couple of [episodes], so we’re happy to work around his schedule.”

For fans of Mark Harmon, only time will tell just how much longer he’ll stick around, but thankfully, CBS definitely wants him to.