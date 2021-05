Editor’s Note: this is a personal review based on the writers experience in 2014. We have updated with current links and information. Your experience may vary. A few years back, a friend of my daughter’s told me about a summer tennis camp at Grayslake Central High School. I was reluctant to pursue her lead initially because I had never heard of the program and wasn’t sure if I could register so late into the year. (It was already June 1 – talk about dropping the ball!) But it turned out to be one of the best summer activities we have ever done in Grayslake. In addition to the youth tennis camp, GCHS offers various sports programs for boys and girls in 4th grade and up. Many of the camps are only 1-2 weeks long, but others span the entire summer at prices that even this cheap mama can get excited about!