newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

NASCAR: Rain Recap Protocols for Circuit of The Americas During Wet Weather

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the NASCAR Cup Series takes over the Circuit of The Americas this weekend, track officials may be forced to use rain protocols due to inclement weather. With the big race quickly approaching on Sunday, there’s a high chance of rainfall throughout the weekend in Austin, Texas. As if the technical road course isn’t tough enough, the rain could pose some extra challenges. Not only is it the inaugural NASCAR race on the road course, but now the drivers will likely have to face weather issues as well at a new track.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Inclement Weather#Xfinity Series#Car Racing#Road Racing#Austin Weather#Weather Conditions#Nascar Cup Series#Goodyear Eagle#Damp Weather#Rain Protocols#Weather Issues#Treaded Rain Tires#Normal Race Tires#Race#Wet Weather Tires#Heavy Downpours#Subsequent Pace Laps#Rainfall#Moisture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Weather
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Contestant Sam Kavanaugh Takes Huge Risk in Daily Double

One Minnesota teacher got the thrill of a lifetime during Monday’s episode of the ongoing competition, “Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions.”. The returning “Jeopardy!” all-star is headed into the finals after a risky bet proved to be worthwhile. His wager? Nothing. During the “Daily Double” segment, Sam Kavanaugh wagered not even a single penny during the show’s final question. Although he was well ahead of his competitors with a total of $28,600, the move proved to work in his favor making him the first finalist in the “Tournament of Champions.”
Austin, TXtireball.com

NASCAR: Circuit of the Americas Weekend Schedule, Race start times

The inaugural NASCAR weekend at Circuit of the Americas takes place this weekend. All three of NASCAR’s top series will be in action in Austin, Texas. NASCAR will run the 20 turn course measuring 3.41 miles, identical to the one which saw F1 events. The track can accommodate 120,000 fans and first opened in 2012.
Austin, TXjayski.com

Pit Boss Grills Sponsoring AJ Allmendinger in Xfinity Race at COTA

Kaulig Racing is proud to announce that it has partnered with Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, for the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, the Pit Boss® 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. “We are blessed to partner with A.J....
Austin, TXPosted by
Speedway Digest

Logan Bearden joins Niece Motorsports for Circuit of the Americas

Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden will join Niece Motorsports for the highly anticipated Toyota Tundra 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sat., May 22, 2021. Bearden, 25, a Super Late Model standout from the West Coast will drive the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado in the inaugural event with support from Bearden Automotive and Parker Electric.