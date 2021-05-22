NASCAR: Rain Recap Protocols for Circuit of The Americas During Wet Weather

As the NASCAR Cup Series takes over the Circuit of The Americas this weekend, track officials may be forced to use rain protocols due to inclement weather. With the big race quickly approaching on Sunday, there’s a high chance of rainfall throughout the weekend in Austin, Texas. As if the technical road course isn’t tough enough, the rain could pose some extra challenges. Not only is it the inaugural NASCAR race on the road course, but now the drivers will likely have to face weather issues as well at a new track.