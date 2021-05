I am writing this letter to publicly support the candidacy of Kristen Bertuglia to the Holy Cross board of directors. I have an immense admiration for Kristen, and for her selfless efforts to help our community. Whether those efforts come from her visionary endeavors with the town of Vail as the environmental sustainability director, or through her work as a board member of Walking Mountains Science Center, she relates to the people in this community, and perfectly blends the public needs with her insightful knowledge to create wonderful solutions that are tangible and more importantly, attainable.