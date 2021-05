BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid can clinch its first Spanish league title in seven years on Sunday with a little help from the team's hated local rivals. Atlético leads defending champion Real Madrid by two points with two matches remaining and will win the title if it beats Osasuna at home and Madrid fails to win at Athletic Bilbao. Any other combination of results will send it to the final round. Madrid holds the head-to-head tiebreaker if they finish even on points. Barcelona is four points behind and would need the two front-runners to fall apart to have a shot at the title.