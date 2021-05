Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns 5/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 15:30 ET in Game 1 of this Western quarterfinal between the second and seventh-best teams of the conference. The Suns held the second place of the conference and of the whole league by winning three consecutive games in the ending of the regular season. The Lakers were plagued by injuries and fallen to the seventh place and were forced into the play-in tournament. They won the Warriors for their sixth straight win and clinched the seventh place.