What will it take for the Milwaukee Bucks to contend for a championship?

It’s our final installment of the weekly Wednesday wrap-up, and the Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t have picked a less inspirational way to send it out. Much love to the waning moments of the season for delivering some of the least defensible defensive performances. As the Playoffs beckon, I am looking forward to freeing myself from the herky-jerky, unrelenting nature of this regular season. Stuffed like a brat into a hot dog bun, it was tough to not feel the weight of 72 games in 5.5 months time. It wasn’t so much the distribution of games, which, in fairness, wasn’t that far off from a regular allotment of games versus time. It was really the context in which we were all forced to sit through them. The botched Bogdanovic souring Bucks fans before Adam Silver said “Go,” the sudden start to cash in on Christmas Day numbers, the insistence on holding an All-Star Game no one really wanted, “this. league.” turning into “this league” with injuries piling atop one another.