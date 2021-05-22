newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

What will it take for the Milwaukee Bucks to contend for a championship?

By Dylan Carter
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last three seasons, no team has accomplished as much as the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular season. With the NBA’s highest winning percentage over the last three seasons, the Bucks have developed a clear identity as one of the game’s most sturdy defensive teams while playing through a perennial MVP and rising fan favorite in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

hoopshabit.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
272K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Nba Finals#Contender#The Game#Nba Circles#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 players catching fire at the perfect time

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 11 (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) With just three regular season games left to play, the Milwaukee Bucks are trying to build up momentum in preparation for the playoffs. They had been doing a fine job with that with a five-game winning streak up until it...
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: 4 players who could earn a big payday in the playoffs

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: Head coach Mike Budenholzer talks with Bryn Forbes #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: Have they squandered their run for the second seed?

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 27 (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off their frenzied and final week of their 2020-21 regular season with quite the speed bump. Being thumped by the San Antonio Spurs in a 146-125 defeat Monday night not only saw an end...
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks – Game #68

In what has to be considered their most impressive home win of the season, the San Antonio Spurs dominated the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The good guys caught fire early and were able to stay hot enough to keep the Bucks at bay. When the fiesta was over, San Antonio had a 146-125 victory.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NBAsemoball.com

Bucks hold Antetokounmpo, Middleton out of finale

CHICAGO (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn...
NBA939thegame.com

Bucks Rest Starters, Lose Regular Season Finale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (WSAU) — With their playoff seeding locked in when Brooklyn beat Cleveland just before gametime, the Milwaukee Bucks rested their five starters and three top reserves and dropped a 118-112 game in Chicago. The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs for...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Brook Lopez is turning back the clock on offense

As the Milwaukee Bucks close out their regular season in search of fine-tuning, Brook Lopez needs no such thing. The seven-footer has been on quite the tear to close out his third season in Milwaukee as evidenced by his recent scoring outbursts. Following his 21-point performance in the Bucks’ 142-133 shootout victory over the Indiana Pacers Thursday night, Lopez has now registered five consecutive double-digit scoring performances.
NBAPosted by
newschain

Milwaukee Bucks edge closer to second seed in East with defeat of Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their charge towards securing the Eastern Conference’s number two seed with a 122-108 win over the Miami Heat. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes poured in 21 points each for the Bucks in a preview of their possible first-round play-offs encounter against the Heat, who knocked Milwaukee out of the post-season last year.
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks Weekly Wednesday Wrap-up

It’s our final installment of the weekly Wednesday wrap-up, and the Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t have picked a less inspirational way to send it out. Much love to the waning moments of the season for delivering some of the least defensible defensive performances. As the Playoffs beckon, I am looking forward to freeing myself from the herky-jerky, unrelenting nature of this regular season. Stuffed like a brat into a hot dog bun, it was tough to not feel the weight of 72 games in 5.5 months time. It wasn’t so much the distribution of games, which, in fairness, wasn’t that far off from a regular allotment of games versus time. It was really the context in which we were all forced to sit through them. The botched Bogdanovic souring Bucks fans before Adam Silver said “Go,” the sudden start to cash in on Christmas Day numbers, the insistence on holding an All-Star Game no one really wanted, “this. league.” turning into “this league” with injuries piling atop one another.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton searching for consistency going into playoffs

May 10, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports) With three games remaining this 2020-21 regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks have only a few more dress rehearsals before the real thing starts. So much of the Bucks’ focus throughout the year has revolved around playing their best basketball...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Orlando: Bucks Stymie Magic, 114-102

On a back-to-back, the Bucks were able to get the job done vs. the visiting Orlando Magic, 114-102. It was a respectable first quarter for Donte DiVincenzo, whose eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting helped the Bucks capture a 29-22 lead after one quarter of play. Giannis Antetokounmpo would also chip in with seven points of his own.
NBAwhbl.com

Bulls 118, Bucks 112

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 118-112 to the Bulls in Chicago to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. With the number-three playoff spot locked in and no chance to secure the number-two seed, the Bucks decided to rest their top players. Rookie Jordan Nwora had 34 points and 14 rebounds in the setback. Jeff Teague added 23 points.
NBAwtmj.com

Milwaukee Bucks update schedule for final two games

MILWAUKEE — The NBA has announced tip times for the final two games of the regular season for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks will host the Miami Heat Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Milwaukee then hits the road to take on the Chicago Bulls Sunday, May 16 at 8...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday is heating up down the final stretch

While there was ever rarely any doubt, Jrue Holiday has proven himself to be a seamless fit with the Milwaukee Bucks throughout the entirety of this season. The guard has brought another element of star power to the backcourt to better complement Milwaukee’s top tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Providing the team with an essential boost of two-way play nightly, Holiday has been fantastic and it seems that he is currently playing his best basketball as a Buck yet.
NBAperutribune.com

Bucks' Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.