Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA Pick Prediction 5/15/2021. Bulls at Nets—NBA pick is Brooklyn Nets -11. Looks like Harden, Durant and Irving will all play together on Saturday to build chemistry for the playoffs. Even though the Nets cannot catch Philadelphia for the top seed they hold only a one game lead with two to play on the Bucks for the two seed. This is a possible playoff matchup in the Eastern conference semifinals so home court in this scenario is up for grabs. Milwaukee has the tiebreakers so the Nets control their destiny by winning out. Bulls have been eliminated from the playoffs after the Wizards win on Friday. Zach LaVine returned from injury recently so his status will be in the question as will all the Bulls starters in this one. Nets dress rehearsal here. Play Brooklyn -11.