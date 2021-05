Mr. Schlieper’s comments on SB 1 are pointed and correct. However, I would supplement his opinion by adding that (in my opinion) the most concerning portion of SB 1 (unless it’s eliminated in conference) is Subsection 1621 “Voting by Mail”; Subsection 310 “Promoting the Ability of Voters to Vote by Mail”; Subsection (a) 2 (A) “Prohibiting Identification Request as a Condition of Obtaining a Ballot” which states “a state may not require an individual to provide any form (!) of identification as a condition of obtaining an absentee ballot..”. Further on Subsection (a) 2 (B) prohibits any signature verification requirements. With no identification or signature verification requirements (such as proof of identity and proof of residency) there would be no control over, or verification of, the validity of absentee or mail in voting results. As evidence of the validity of this concern, on 3/30/21 our Secretary of State (Bill Gardner) issued a memo that stated if SB 1 passes, it would render the provision of NH’s Constitution “null and void”.