The ongoing lawsuit filed by the United States SEC against Ripple Labs and its execs Garlinghouse and Larsen has been hotly contested over the past few weeks and months, with each of the parties throwing one salvo after another at each other. Friday’s teleconference presided by Judge Sarah Netburn was the latest such episode in the same, with the session in question touching upon the SEC’s motion to pierce the attorney/client privilege between Ripple and its lawyers.