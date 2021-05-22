The Fan Theory That Changes Everything On AHS: Roanoke

When you think about it, there hasn’t been a lot of thought given to Miguel’s dad throughout the Cobra Kai series since all that anyone really knows is that he and his mother had to get away from the guy and they left Ecuador to do it. For a lot of fans that kind of narrows down who Miguel’s father could be, but the thing is that folks are already thinking that Terry Silver might have something to do with Tory as well. But there’s also been a rumor that maybe Julie Pierce is Tory’s mother since we’ve never really seen her either, but it would be seriously creepy if Silver turned out to be the father of both Miguel and Tory, but it would be one hell of a twist. Getting back to the subject at hand though it’s been mentioned that while Silver is a possibility to be Miguel’s father, even if he would have been a bit older when meeting Miguel’s mother, it would be kind of convenient, to say the least. But what if another person from the Karate Kid movies ended up being his father? What if Mike Barnes was said to be Miguel’s dad? That’s quite a leap of faith to take since Mike would have had to travel to Ecuador at some point and perhaps keep up his bad-boy image by doing all kinds of dirt as he eventually ended up becoming a full-fledged criminal. It’s definitely out there as far as theories go, but it’s not impossible. But a lot of people are wondering if there might be another individual that might come into play eventually, someone that has no history with the Karate Kid movies and could possibly inject a bit of new blood into the series that isn’t based on the past. It would definitely be a new idea at least.