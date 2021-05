It’s been seven months since Getter’s last EP, three years since his last album, and soon we’re going to get something new courtesy of some heavily cryptic teasers. This definitely flew under our radar, probably thanks in part to the nondescript fashion of the announcement, but back on May 7, Getter announced the forthcoming Some Creature EP. He shared the news in Morse code, and also reversed the order of the letters so it was spelled out backward.