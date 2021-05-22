newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy has been vindicated

By Tim O'Donnell
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy has been vindicated, people who spoke with him told CNN. Before a cease-fire began Friday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu multiple times over the phone, choosing to keep the specifics of their conversations private. It's not clear whether the U.S. played a significant role in getting Israel and Hamas to agree to a temporary calm — Richard Haas, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNN he believes the cease-fire mostly came about because the warring sides realized that continued fighting wasn't in their best interest — but, regardless, the president still believes he handled the situation the right way.

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Palestine#President Biden#Government Relations#Administration Officials#Israeli Officials#Hamas#Progressive Democrats#Deadly Israeli Airstrikes#Lawmakers#Foreign Affairs#Violence#Strategy#Gaza#Continued Fighting#Cnn Reports#Calls#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

Blinken's brief Mideast trip shows Biden's focus is elsewhere

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Middle East with promises of aid for Palestinians caught up in the latest Israel-Gaza confrontation. What he didn't bring was any U.S. interest in forcing a bigger negotiation to resolve the underlying conflict. Wrapping up a whirlwind two days of meetings in Israel,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to appoint Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel: report

President Biden will appoint former State Department senior official Tom Nides to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, The Associated Press reports. An unidentified source told the AP that vetting is underway, though the timing of the announcement is not clear. Nides, who served as deputy secretary of State for management...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Cotton: Biden has been 'rolling over for aggressors around the world'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., argued during an exclusive interview with "Sunday Morning Futures" that President Biden has been "rolling over for aggressors around the world," including China, Russia and Iran, adding that recently the president "seemed to draw moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas when it [the Biden Administration] began to demand a cease-fire."
U.S. Politicsthenationalnews.com

America's attitude to Palestine and Israel has subtly shifted

In addition to the outbreak of Jewish versus Arab communal violence inside Israel for the first time since the 1940s, one of the few novel features of an otherwise grimly familiar scenario during the Israel-Hamas fighting are the apparent new patterns in American attitudes. The changes are striking and complex. Many were long in the making. And not all of them are positive.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Netanyahu, in front of Blinken, says US should stay away from Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the United States should avoid rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, one of President Biden's campaign promises. "I can tell you that I hope that the United States will not go back to the old JCPOA because we believe that that deal paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy," Netanyahu said, referencing the acronym for the nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Middle EastPosted by
Washington Monthly

Israel’s Failed Strategies

For many decades, Israel has calculated that neighboring Arab counties would think twice before attacking, knowing that a punishing Israeli military reaction would follow. The practice has sometimes worked against nation states. But it has rarely been effective against the non-state actors arising as significant players in the Middle East—among them, as is now obvious, Hamas in Gaza.
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: The Israel-Palestine conflict

I feel I must respond to the commentary by Mary Christine Bader in the paper on May 15 ("In Mideast, U.S. subsidizes apartheid and apocalypse," Opinion Exchange). It is almost impossible to try to understand her logic in stating that the U.S. is subsidizing apartheid in Israel. Not the least is her contention that the arrangement for so much of the "subsidies" Israel receives is not of consequence to the United States. American taxpayers are reaping benefits for the money, which is used for purchases here at home. She is "outraged" that the Al-Aqsa Mosque (and I have been there, a number of times) was the scene of Israeli police breaking up the rioters who threw rocks, other projectiles and fireworks down on civilians gathered below on the plaza. Where is her sense of "outrage" at the Hamas-directed rocket attacks on Israeli civilian populations? Does she not consider the millions of dollars and euros given to the Gazans for health improvements and housing but appropriated by Hamas to build terror tunnels an injustice? Lastly, it is well-known that the Israeli Arabs who live in Israel have more political rights and life-improving benefits than their brethren in Gaza and have said many times that they do not want to trade their way of life for another under Hamas or Palestine Liberation Organization rule.