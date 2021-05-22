Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy has been vindicated
President Biden reportedly feels his Israel-Palestine mediation strategy has been vindicated, people who spoke with him told CNN. Before a cease-fire began Friday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu multiple times over the phone, choosing to keep the specifics of their conversations private. It's not clear whether the U.S. played a significant role in getting Israel and Hamas to agree to a temporary calm — Richard Haas, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNN he believes the cease-fire mostly came about because the warring sides realized that continued fighting wasn't in their best interest — but, regardless, the president still believes he handled the situation the right way.theweek.com